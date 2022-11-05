Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 2 crore on Day 1

Katrina Kaif's recently released horror comedy film Phone Bhoot had a forgettable opening at the box office as the film collected INR 2 crore on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film collected INR 2.05 crore on its first day in theatres. The film clashed with Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili which collected INR 15 lakh and INR 40 lakh, respectively, on the first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about Phone Bhoot on Twitter, "Phone Bhoot records low numbers on day 1… Business did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total… All eyes on day 2 and 3… Friday ₹2.05 crore India business."

Phone Bhoot's business is expected to pick up in the coming days as the reviews coming out of the film have been positive.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.