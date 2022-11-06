Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan ties Shahid Afridi's record of taking most T20 wickets

Pakistan player Shadab Khan. — AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan took the most T20 wickets in the match against Bangladesh, equalling former captain Shahid Afridi's record.

Shadab became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest form of the game along with Afridi with 97 wickets for Pakistan.

The new record was made after the ace bowler took two wickets in the T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Shadab has 97 wickets in 82 matches while Afridi took 98 appearances to achieve the same feat.

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal are third and fourth on the list with 85 wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is in fifth place with 70 scalps.

Bangladesh have set Pakistan a target of 128 runs in the must-win match for Pakistan.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball and claimed figures of 4-22 in four overs.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 54 runs in 48 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan with the winner assured of a semi-final spot at the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the event in the opening Super 12 match of the day at the Adelaide Oval to confirm a final-four place for India, who will face Zimbabwe in Melbourne later today, from Group 2.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, level on four points, needed the Dutch victory to infuse power in their bid for a semis spot and now play a virtual quarter-final.