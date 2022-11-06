 
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Alia Bhatt is a mom! Actress has welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have embraced parenthood, reports India Today.

The Bollywood love birds have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, November 6.

The news comes hours after Alia was spotted leaving for Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai  alongside husband.

The couple tied the knot in April this year and announced their pregnancy in June via an Instagram update.

"Our baby ….. coming soon," Alia captioned her post featuring a sonogram.

Take a look:



