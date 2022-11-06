Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'bursting' with 'magical love' after arrival of baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are over cloud nine upon the arrival of their baby girl.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a joint statement with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, fawning over their 'magical' girl.

"And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is," they began.

"We re officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!

"love love love Alia and Ranbir," they concluded.

Bollywood celebrities were quick to send their love and well wishes for the happy couple.

Sophie Choudry wrote: "Congratulations you guys!! Sending the 3 of you and the rest of the family so much love!! God bless your lil princess"



"Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with," added comedian Kapil Sharma.

Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."

"Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel," added Mouni Roy.