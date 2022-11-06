 
Shaheen Afridi eyes T20 World Cup final after Bangladesh win

ADELAIDE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set his sight on the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 following a victory against Bangladesh. 

Afridi was asked whether he was looking forward to the semi-finals of the mega event, to which he made a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Now, we are looking forward to the final,” Shaheen chuckled while speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaheen bagged figures of 4-22, his best in T20I cricket, to lead Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh on Sunday. For his brilliant performance, the lanky pacer also bagged the award for player of the match.

“I have improved. Not easy to come back from injury and bowl 140ks but I'm trying my best. As a team, we are very happy. We've played great cricket. Bowling in the right areas and fast was the plan,” he said.

Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in Adelaide.

Chasing a target of 128 runs, Pakistan reached home in 18.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.

