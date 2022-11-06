 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Senate committee to probe Azam Swati's alleged video leak

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati addresses a press conference. — PTI/@PTIofficial
PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati addresses a press conference. — PTI/@PTIofficial

  • Committee to inquire into video leak from every aspect.
  • Senate chairman directs committee to submit report within 30 days.
  • Members of committee to decide on convener by themselves. 

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday formed a 14-member special committee to probe the alleged "obscene video" of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The committee includes Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsen Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, and Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Senators Faisal Subzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Qasim, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Hidayat Ullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan are also part of the committee.

A notification was issued today, according to which, the special committee will inquire into the video leak from every aspect. 

The notification also said that the members of the committee will decide on the convener by themselves. 

The chairman of the Senate directed the special committee to submit a report within 30 days. 

Swati's presser

In a press conference a day earlier, the PTI leader said that his wife was sent a video of herself and Swati on her phone without any number.

"The video is of a stay at the Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges," the senator said while incessantly shedding tears during the presser.

He shared that his wife, daughter, and granddaughters have left the country since the video surfaced.

FIA terms Swati's alleged video "fake"

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared the alleged video as "fake", stating that the video was analysed forensically as per international forensic analysis standards.

The agency shared that the said video was made using "deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the Honourable Senator".

"Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop," FIA stated in its statement on Saturday. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' during COP27

PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' during COP27
Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say

Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say

Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki

Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki
Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report

Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report
Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar

Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar
Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army

Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army
Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House

Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House
Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches

Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches
FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'

FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'
Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7

Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7
Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC

Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC
Form full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges CJP

Form full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges CJP