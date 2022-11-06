 
Sunday Nov 06 2022
Asim Azhar, Adnan Siddiqui praise Pakistan's cricket team for an outstanding comeback in World Cup 2022

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Pakistan qualifies for the Semi-Finals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan's cricket team made an outstanding comeback after almost dropping out of the World Cup. 

Pakistan’s cricket team faced many trolls after getting defeated in the earlier matches due to their bad performance, abrupt batting order and more. 

But the team stood firm in the field and won consecutive matches with South Africa, Netherlands and today with Bangladesh. Pakistan has now finally qualified for the Semi-finals.

The team is receiving love, praises and encouragement all over the social media. Some of the renowned artists namely Asim Azhar and Adnan Siddiqui also came out in support of the team and encouraged them for the next big match.

Asim wrote: “This is Pakistan cricket. You write us off, we come back stronger. You say we can’t do it, we do it like no other. You say we are done, we start again. You corner us down, we roar like tigers. This is Pakistan cricket. Semi-Finals- here we come!!!”

Meanwhile Adnan Siddiqui, while praising the team, wrote: “Congratulations for making it to the semis. However, every day is not Sunday! About time the team reflected on the batting order and made necessary changes. Tall order but everyone will have to keep their egos aside if the goal is victory. Good luck for the finals.”

Players Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi also feel blessed as they kept a firm belief in God and yet they achieved a reward for that belief.

All the best to team for the Semi-finals. Hope the trophy comes home this time. 

