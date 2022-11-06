Meghan Markle 'tended to single' King Charles out for 'deeper conversations'

 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

King Charles III and Meghan Markle’s relationship could have changed during the Duchess’s stay in the UK, suggested a royal expert.

During her conversation with Express.co.uk, Judi James said: “Charles and Meghan could have forged a very deep relationship, according to their body language rituals.

"In a group setting Meghan tended to single her father-in-law out with her eyes and her facial expression seemed to light up when he spoke to her,” she added.

"She would be seen dipping her head slightly to suggest both respect and a desire for some deeper conversations than just the level of small-talk and it is possible that the pair might have found a lot of common ground in their passionate approaches to global problems,” Judi continued.

The expert said that the duo shared a defining moment during Meghan and Harry’s wedding on May 19, 2018.

She said: “There must have been some family bonds created during the moment when Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding."

“In some of his 70th birthday photos, we can see Meghan leaning forward as though keen to communicate with the group on the bench where Charles is sitting and her eyes pick out the moment that baby Louis leans forward to grab Charles’s face.

"During some balcony poses Meghan appeared to lift her hand to her face as Charles turns to chat to Harry and she looks keen to seek his attention with this gesture,” the expert added.

