Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raísa dig over Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez broke her silence on the on-going drama between her kidney donor BFF Francia Raísa.

Gomez, the subject of the new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, which led to the kidney transplant shortly after releasing her second solo album Revival. Francia donated her a kidney in 2017, via Us Weekly.

In a Rolling Stone interview published on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Selena talked about her tight-knit inner circle. While talking about her fears especially after fame affected her life so drastically, the singer shared that her only friend in Hollywood was Taylor Swift.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but… was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?” She realised, “I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Part of that quote wound up in an E! News Instagram post, where Raísa, an actress, allegedly left the comment that was captured in a screenshot obtained by Pop Crave before vanishing. The media site also noted that Raísa doesn’t follow the singer anymore.

The Same Old Love singer still follows Raisa on Instagram. She commented via TikTok on a clip of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) explaining how Francia unfollowed her a day after Gomez’s documentary (which didn’t mention her at all).

‘Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,’ wrote the singer and actress, 30.

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for 15 years. They first met in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital together, and a decade later, Raisa donated her kidney to the Disney Channel alum. They even referred to each other as ‘sisters’ in the past.