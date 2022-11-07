Akshay Kumar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to release in 2023

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an action-entertainer film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release next year by January end or by early February, reports.

As per the close sources: “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on the floors next year by January end, or in early February. The exact date will be locked soon. In the meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has finalized the script and has even locked all the shooting locations. The film will go on the floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad including; Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London.”

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Recently, the reports revealed that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been locked to play the leading lady opposite Tiger Shroff.

Previously, the reports also came out stating that both Ali and Jackky are in talks with one of the best Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to prepare Akshay and Tiger for the action sequences in the film.

As per PinkVilla, Paul has been widely-known for his outstanding work in Jack Reacher, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Power Rangers and the Game of Thrones.