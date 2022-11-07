 
Monday Nov 07 2022
Azam Malik

Long march to achieve target 'no matter what the circumstances': Imran Khan

Azam Malik

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. — Reuters
  • PTI to back down only after getting date for elections, Imran Khan says.
  • He says long march to resume from Wednesday instead of tomorrow.
  • Ex-prime minister says going against institution is not an option for PTI.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that the party's long march would achieve its target "no matter what the circumstances" as the former prime minister pressurises the government in his quest for snap polls.

Khan is currently recovering in Lahore from the bullet injuries that he sustained in the Wazirabad attempted assassination attack. He was discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital a day earlier.

The ex-prime minister, during a meeting with representatives of media bodies, said that the party would back down only after getting the date for general elections.

Khan said that no compromise can be made with coalition rulers, including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The long march plans

In a change of plans, Khan said the march would resume on Wednesday (November 9) instead of Tuesday. The PTI chief did not give a reason for the delay.

He said the march would be led by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar and the party's vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The long march had come to a halt last week after the attack on Khan.

On army

The PTI chief — who has been critical of the armed forces since his ouster in April — said that the personnel of the army standing guard on the borders were like his "children".

Khan said that going against the institution was not an option for the party.

The former prime minister has blamed three people, including a senior military official, for the Wazirabad attack and also called for his dismissal. However, the army has rejected the allegation and termed it "baseless".

Letter to president

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi saying that the entire nation has been supporting his call for "Haqeeqi Azadi" ever since the PTI government was toppled.

PTI has been facing false allegations, harassment, baseless arrests and tactics like torture in detention, he wrote, adding that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah repeatedly "threatens to kill me".

He urged the president to arrange an investigation to determine who is responsible and to hold the culprits accountable.

