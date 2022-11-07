 
KRK receives backlash for ‘congratulating’ new parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Kamaal R Khan is not an unfamiliar name especially for B-Town. KRK is often in hot waters due to his controversial tweets and this time, he took it far by making a sarcastic remark at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter.

He took to his Twitter and tweeted, ’Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.’ 

Right after his tweet, fans started pouring in their thoughts to school the Ek Villian actor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on 6th November. The news was shared by Alia through her Instagram and soon after the post, industry rushed in to extend their best wishes to the new parents. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents. 

