T20 World Cup: How Pakistan, India reach semis with turn of events in tournament?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma. — AFP/File

After Pakistan's unexpected entry into the T20 World Cup's semi-finals, fans are yet again eager to witness the Green Shirts play India in the finals if the two manage to win their respective games against New Zealand and England on November 9 and 10, respectively.



Meanwhile, the turn of events in the tournament is a lot similar to the way Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup and India was victorious in the 2011 mega event.

The ongoing tournament has proven to be a thrilling ride for cricket buffs after the four teams made it to the semis following immense drama, upsets, and surprising outcomes.

While India and New Zealand qualified after comparatively straightforward games. England faced a tough time against Ireland and sailed through to claim their spot in the final four after defeating Sri Lanka in the decisive group game.

Along with defending champions Australia, England and New Zealand were on a tie, the Aussies were evicted due to their low run rate. While Pakistan began with a poor start in the Super 12 round and lost one of its much-anticipated match with arch-rivals India. It also got defeated by a less threatening Zimbabwe, but bounced back in the tournament with its win against Bangladesh on Group 2's final matchday in Adelaide.

But Pakistan's win was immensely dependent on Netherland victory against South Africa, as the Proteas were ousted from the group stage with only five points, one digit less than the Babar Azam-led team. The surprising result revived Pakistan's chances of getting closer to the World Cup trophy.

Another pulling factor for fans of cricket in the ongoing tournament is its similarities with the Green Shirts' World Cup victory in 1992. While India's run up to the semis is also reminiscent of its World Cup win in 2011.

Pakistan won its first ODI World Cup under former captain Imran Khan, while India claimed a win under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

The upcoming semi-finals will be packed with fierce contests between the four teams.