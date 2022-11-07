Farhan Akhtar calls rock music ‘essence’ of Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar performed at Independence Rock Fest in Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar is a major music fanatic. He often is seen expressing his love for rock music. He recently performed at Independence Rock fest held in Mumbai where he called the rock music ‘life’ of Mumbai.

He is partially right because rock music usually blends with all forms of music. The music is the essence of the city and it brings people together usually, Farhan said.

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaaraa star is a die-hard rock’n’roll fan was totally jazzed to perform among the crowd who understand the music on his level. He said he was happy to be there in the company of like-minded music lovers of the genre.

He also talked about how the event matches with the vibe of the city, he said, "The fact that the quintessential rockfest got such a response is so reassuring. The city needs rock music to stay alive. I'm glad that it's happening again."

Talking about the young talent showing up in the industry for music, he said, “We need to keep the fire of rock music burning. Just keep the fire burning. Rock always represents freedom. It represents independence. It represents having your own voice."