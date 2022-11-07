Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3

 
Janvhi Kapoor's film Mili failed to leave any mark at the box office as the film's struggles at the box office continue even after three days in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected around INR 65 lakh on the third day of its theatrical release. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha's film on body positivity Double XL which collected INR 3 crore and INR 50 lakh, respectively, on the third day.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 1.7 crore in three days. Considering the current numbers, the film will be soon pulled out of theatres if it doesn't pick up pace in the coming days.

Mili is a survival drama which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film was released in theatres on November 4, 2022.

