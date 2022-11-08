Matthew Hayden backs underperforming Babar Azam to deliver like Adam Gilchrist in 2007 ODI WC

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden. — Provided by the author

SYDNEY: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden called skipper Babar Azam a "special player", warning the critics to not be surprised when the skipper delivers in big matches.

Speaking at a press conference in Sydney, Hayden compared Babar to former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist who had a rough patch during the 2007 ODI World Cup but led the team to victory in the final.

"There's no question Babar has been under some adversity but that will only make him an even greater player," he said.

"We know with the weather that when there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we're about to see something very special from Babar."

Hayden said that the special thing about Pakistan is that they make a brilliant comeback in big matches.



"When the Netherlands beat South Africa it was a significant moment for us, a very significant moment for the team in general around reaching its potential," he said on the eve of the semi-final in Sydney.

"Lots of prayers as Pakistan woke up to see that result, 232 million people can't be wrong, and as a result of that, I feel there has been very much an uplift in tempo in our group.

"It has been a roller-coaster... but I really believe we have yet to play our best game, which is a huge threat to oppositions."

Speaking about pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hayden said that he is back in momentum after his injury. He said that Pakistan have a dangerous combination of four fast bowlers.

The mentor said that Sydney Cricket Ground suits the Asian players, however, New Zealand have beaten Australia on this ground which makes them a dangerous team. He said that the bowling attack of the Kiwis is menacing and experienced.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the semi-finals against the Black Caps in Sydney tomorrow (Wednesday).

— With additional input from AFP.