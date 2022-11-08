Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters

'Uunchai' is slated to release on November 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan requests all his fans to watch his upcoming adventure film Uunchai in theatres as the situation for Bollywood films is quite tough these days because people aren’t going to the theatres.

In a recent interview, Big B said that the joy of watching a film is by buying a ticket and going to the theatre. “Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuch or hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein hamari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein.”

“Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega, remarked Bachchan.”

Uunchai is a Sooraj R. Barjatya’s directorial film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in significant roles.

As per PinkVilla, Uunchai’s trailer released last month which shows a great bond between the four friends. They all plan to climb up Mount Everest but before anything finalizes Danny’s character dies. Therefore, the other three friends decides to fulfill his wish by submerging his ashes at the Everest. The film is set to release in theatres on November 11.