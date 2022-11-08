PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan

A police officer stands guard in front of container truck used by the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP

PM Shehbaz writes second letter to CJP.

Letter seeks formation of judicial commission to probe attack on Khan.

PM, in letter, suggest inquiring about responsibility of security.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday wrote another letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial requesting the formation of a judicial commission to probe the attempted assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister, in his letter, has asked the CJP to form a judicial commission comprised of the Supreme Court's all available judges.

The commission, as stated in the letter, can specifically examine five questions to understand which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to the convoy; whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were put in place to secure the convoy, and whether these protocols were adhered to; examine the facts of the incident.

The letter also suggests the commission inquire about the compliance of law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection, and handling procedures following the incident; ask about lapses and who should be responsible for them.

It further stresses finding out if the investigation into the incident is being deliberately impeded and who could be behind it. The letter also requests the CJP to probe if the shooting was a result of a criminal conspiracy hatched to assassinate Khan or an act by a lone shooter, as well as find actors responsible for the incident.

The premier, in his letter, also mentioned the delay in registering a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

It added that the law enforcement agencies and investigating authorities functioning under the PTI-backed Punjab government have failed to adhere to the law rules regarding the investigation of the attack including carelessness in securing the crime scene and the container.

The prime minister wrote that Khan’s medical report is yet to be taken into custody for forensic analysis. It reasoned that the PTI chief was directly taken to a cancer hospital, which remains an unregistered medico-legal centre.

The letter maintained that the Punjab government’s mishandling of the probing process following the incident will likely result in compromised evidence.

It also mentioned that the government, amid the protests, has witnessed attacks by miscreants at the behest of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments. It also raised concerns about the derogatory campaign against state institutions.