Tuesday Nov 08 2022
Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Rajkummar Rao shared in a recent interview that he was surprised to hear about the sequel of his horror comedy Stree as no one talked to him regarding it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Rajkummar shared that no one talked to him about Stree's sequel which is why he can't give any official statement.

Rajkummar said, "Stree is good and hit film and a sequel should definitely be made. I have not given any official statement regarding the film because no one has talked to me about it yet.”

This came after Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the sequel in a behind-the-scenes video from the song Thumkeshwari. Shraddha said, "Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. It's so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

Stree was a horror comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was released in 2018 and was a blockbuster hit, surprisingly. 

