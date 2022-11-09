‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla

The Crown has been slammed for not presenting Queen Consort Camilla in a “good light” as Grant Harrold said that the Duchess’ narrative has been skewed.

Grant told to Canadian betting site OnlineCasino.ca that the previous seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed show led the "younger generation" to attack the Queen Consort.

He added that Camilla’s portrayal was "really not fair", causing a "whole young generation" to "immediately attack" the then Duchess.

Grant noted that the people were “saying nasty things about the Duchess" in the comments section of the posts.

He added: "The fact that they have admitted stuff in the past and we know that, this generation doesn't know that."

"When these things happen, nobody’s a victor are they? When relationships break down in any family, nobody comes out victorious from it, everyone suffers."

Meanwhile, Angelia Levin in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort claimed that Camilla can’t watch the show.