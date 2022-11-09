Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'

Malaika Arora is delighted on the occasion of her son Arhaan Khan's birthday, as he turned 20 today.

Malla wished him on her social media handle and also shared throwback pictures and captioned the post "My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby happy birthday my arhaan #20yrsold #mamasboy"

Amrita Arora, Bipasha Basu, and Kareena Kapoor also wished the birthday boy.



Bipasha dropped a heart emoji in the comment section while Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Handsome man lots of love dropped a heart emoji"



Malla and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998, and they welcomed their son on November 9, 2002.

In 2017, after nearly 19 years of marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce.