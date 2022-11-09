 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Long march's delay in arrival to Pindi part of 'important strategy': Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — APP/File
Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — APP/File

  • AML chief predicts major decisions in November.
  • Sheikh Rasheed hints at meetings held in Rawalpindi and London.
  • He hints at Sharif brothers celebrating New Year in London.

RAWALPINDI: AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday claimed that the delay in the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's long march to Rawalpindi is part of an "important strategy".

"The delay in Imran Khan's arrival in Rawalpindi is part of an important strategy, while those sneering about not registering FIR will have their 'own political kites cut'," the former minister wrote on Twitter.

The former interior minister took to Twitter to share his predictions on Pakistan's political climate ahead of major changes expected in the decisive month of November.

"The meetings taking place in Rawalpindi and London indicate the final round of important decisions," the politician said predicting crucial decisions to be taken this month in Rawalpindi — from "election" to "selection".

Criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, the former minister said: "This government is dangerous for economic, political, and national security, and is in shambles. The amount of [money] spent on foreign visits has not even been received in aid."

The AML chief said that while the nation would be on the streets, the Sharif brothers would be celebrating the New Year in London.

The former minister snapped at the Pakistan Democratic Movement and said that the PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's aspirations will "die", while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have "everyone recite qul".

"Institutions wearing shrouds for the nation's sake will save the country/ Elections will be conducted, while the Supreme Court will be the last hope," Rasheed wrote in his tweet.

The government and the PTI are at loggerheads, with the former being insistent upon the resignation of the latter and the announcement of snap polls. Until then, Khan has said that the long march would continue.

The march was halted for a few days and is expected to resume tomorrow (Thursday) after the PTI chief was shot in the legs last week in Wazirabad.

More From Pakistan:

Clerics bless govt for dropping pleas against Islamic banking system

Clerics bless govt for dropping pleas against Islamic banking system
T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan
Stay focused on professional duties, army chief tells troops

Stay focused on professional duties, army chief tells troops
JUI-F plea against long march says PTI on collision course with institutions

JUI-F plea against long march says PTI on collision course with institutions
Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released

Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released
Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack

Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack
Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case

Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case
American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen

American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen
US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan

US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan
Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz

Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz
At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'

At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'
PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan

PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan