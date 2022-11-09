 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Stay focused on professional duties, army chief tells troops

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops at the Peshwar Corps Headquarters, on November 9, 2022. — RadioPakistan
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops at the Peshwar Corps Headquarters, on November 9, 2022. — RadioPakistan
  • COAS General Bajwa visits Peshwar Corps Headquarters.
  • He appreciates troops for monumental efforts in achieving peace.
  • Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat receives COAS on arrival.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday directed the troops to always stay focused on their professional duties in the service of the nation.

On arrival at Peshwar Corps Headquarters, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Shahuada (martyrs) monument, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, where he appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in newly merged districts in particular and KP in general,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.

More From Pakistan:

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan
JUI-F plea against long march says PTI on collision course with institutions

JUI-F plea against long march says PTI on collision course with institutions
Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released

Exclusive footage of Arshad Sharif's vehicle released
Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack

Punjab's cabinet committee decides to establish JIT to probe Imran Khan's attack
Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case

Plea against unseating: CJP advises petitioners to make new Punjab MPAs party in case
American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen

American instructors were present at shooting site where Arshad Sharif was last seen
US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan

US once again condemns attack on Imran Khan
Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz

Vital decisions ahead as PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz
At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'

At COP27, Pakistan calls for joint responsibility as it seeks 'climate justice'
PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan

PM pens letter to CJP urging formation of commission to probe attack on Imran Khan
In letter to CJP, PM seeks formation of judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s death

In letter to CJP, PM seeks formation of judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s death
Centre writes to Punjab, KP seeking peace amid protests

Centre writes to Punjab, KP seeking peace amid protests