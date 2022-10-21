 
pakistan
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks at an event.—File
COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks at an event.—File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, Geo News reported, quoting unnamed sources.

The COAS, according to the sources,  said that the army will not play any role in politics.

It is pertinent to note that the extended term of General Bajwa is ending on November 29 and the government has announced that the appointment of his successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called for deferring the appointment, saying the incumbent rulers are not qualified to take a decision in this regard.

