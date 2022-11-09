Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

Avatar: The High Ground was the sequel James Cameron wrote originally; however, the Oscar winner scrapped it despite penning more than 100 pages in the script.

During an interview with Total Film, the Titanic director revealed the reason for scrapping the idea of High Ground film, which was over 100 pages script.

"I was working with a team of writers. We had a lot of ideas," Cameron said. "We kept trying to corral it into a box, and it never quite fit. So at a certain point, I said, 'I'll just finish it and see if it's a movie.' I did. It came out, I think, at 130 pages. It was like, 'Man, this is a great story. This is a hell of a read.'"

"Avatar: The High Ground" got canceled because "it was missing one of those critical elements about sequels,

which is that it didn't go enough into the unexpected," Cameron added. "It also didn't play enough by 'Avatar' rules, which is to connect us to the dream world, that which has a spiritual

component that we can't even quite quantify in words. It ticked every other box, but it didn't tick that one."

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theaters on Dec. 16.