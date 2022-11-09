 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Why Avatar: The High Ground was scrapped? James Cameron answers
Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

 Avatar: The High Ground was the sequel James Cameron wrote originally; however, the Oscar winner scrapped it despite penning more than 100 pages in the script.

During an interview with Total Film, the Titanic director revealed the reason for scrapping the idea of High Ground film, which was over 100 pages script.

"I was working with a team of writers. We had a lot of ideas," Cameron said. "We kept trying to corral it into a box, and it never quite fit. So at a certain point, I said, 'I'll just finish it and see if it's a movie.' I did. It came out, I think, at 130 pages. It was like, 'Man, this is a great story. This is a hell of a read.'"

"Avatar: The High Ground" got canceled because "it was missing one of those critical elements about sequels,

which is that it didn't go enough into the unexpected," Cameron added. "It also didn't play enough by 'Avatar' rules, which is to connect us to the dream world, that which has a spiritual

component that we can't even quite quantify in words. It ticked every other box, but it didn't tick that one."

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theaters on Dec. 16.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years
Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement

Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement
Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music
Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours
Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death
Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations

Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations
Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'

Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'
Netflix series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' upcoming season 2 details

Netflix series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' upcoming season 2 details

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings