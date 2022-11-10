 
Jennifer Aniston has 'zero regret' of not becoming a mom: 'Do yourself a favour'

Jennifer Aniston admits she is who she is because of her struggles.

The Friends alum has "zero regrets" about her problems with infertility.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it," Aniston revealed.

She continued: "My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s---, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."

Aniston married Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. The actress then went on tie the knot with Justin Theroux from 2015-2017.

"That's why I have such gratitude for all those s---ty things," she explained. "Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don't f---ing care."

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," confessed Aniston.

