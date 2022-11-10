 
entertainment
'The Crown': Princess Diana admitted attempting suicide in her 'secret tapes'

The Crown season five took viewers inside Princess Diana’s mental health struggles as the second episode of Netflix’s much-acclaimed show showed Diana recording her “secret tapes”.

The tapes were then given to her friend James Colthurst and used by Andrew Morton in his book Diana: Her True Story.

The then-Princess of Wales said this to the recorder: “When I was pregnant with William I threw myself down the stairs at Sandringham.”

James had recalled that Queen Mother witnessed the ‘horrifying’ sight “physically shaking with the shock of what she had witnessed”.

“We are not prepared to say how [Charles] is reacting or how [Diana] is reacting [to the book’s release]. It is not for us to keep a circulation war going with comments one way or another, because that is what it is all about,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

During her 1995 Martin Bashir interview, Diana talked about suffering from Bulimia.

“You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort,” she said.

