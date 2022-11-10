Rabia Anum thanks fans for supporting her brave act

Rabia took to her Twitter today and thanked fans for the support

Rabia Anum walked out of a morning show as she was invited with Mohsin Abbas Haider who was accused of domestic violence by his wife Fatima.

Ever since the video made it to the social media, Twitter erupted with applauds for the brave act. Rabia took to her Twitter today and wrote, ‘The love & appreciation you all sent from all around the world is overwhelming, Men & women sending me their own stories of abusive childhood and marriages. I’ve been reading them and crying. The first thing I did after walking out was speaking to Fatima, we both cried on phone.’

She further added, ‘Did my tiny bit to break the cycle of ifs and buts, let’s hope harassers and wife beaters are never given the chance to be heroes again, those who never apologized for what they did while the victims are still struggling mentally physically & Financially to get back on their feet.’

Mohsin Abbas Haider was accused of domestic violence back in 2019.