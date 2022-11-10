Deepika Padukone launches her skincare line '82° East'

Deepika launches a skincare line featuring products made using Indian ingredients

Actress Deepika Padukone has launched her skincare brand 82°E featuring products made with Indian ingredients.

Deepika shared a glimpse of her upcoming brand through her Instagram. She herself featured in the video of her skincare line along with a bunch of other models. All of them could be seen using products of the newly launched brand 82°E.

The 36-year old actress wrote: “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world.”

“At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday.”

“And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With love & gratitude- Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, concluded Padukone.”

Take a look at the video:

With the launch of this skincare line, the Chennai Express actress will be entering into the world of entrepreneurship officially. Through her brand, she wants to bring-in self-care products by using science in order to produce clinically crafted and tested products for a healthy skin, reports HindustanTimes.

