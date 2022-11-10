 
PM announces Rs5mn each for heirs of PTI's long march victims

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses a conference.— APP/File
  • PMO issues detailed statement.
  • Prime Minister expresses grief over the deaths.
  • The cheques to be handed over to bereaved soon.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs5 million each for the fatal victim of the PTI’s long march to support the bereaved families.

Three of the four victims lost their lives after they were run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container and one in the Wazirabad shooting.

“The Prime Minister, while expressing his grief over the tragic deaths during the recent long march of a political party, has been pleased to announce financial assistance of Rs5 million each in favour of legal heirs of the deceased,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

According to the PMO statement, the compensation would be extended to the next of kin of Moazzam Gondal, Sadaf Naeem, Samir Nawaz, and Hassam Baloch.

“The Prime Minister has further been pleased to direct that the cheque(s) of financial assistance shall be handed over to the families of the deceased persons immediately after completing the procedural requirements,” the official handout said.

Moazzam Gondal, the PTI worker, was killed in the Wazirabad long march shooting, while Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, died on Sunday, October 30, after being crushed under the wheels of PTI's container’s truck near Kamoke on GT Road Lahore.

