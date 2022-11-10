 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday
Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday

Akshay Kumar is all set to make a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero, reports.

The sources revealed: “The film is titled An Action Hero – how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi cinema’s original action hero- Akshay Kumar.”

As per the sources, Kumar has already shot a significant scene in the film that will bring a major change in Khurrana’s character and outlook. This film is going to mark as the first ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Ayushmann.

Previously, the Dream Girl actor revealed the poster of the forthcoming action film with a caption: “Pahata Poster or nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting to karli, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga?”

An Action Hero’s trailer is slated to release on November 11. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a vital role.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana Doctor G recently released in theatres on November 14 alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film received positive feedbacks from the fans and critics. He will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday which is set to release on June 29, 2023, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed recalls her mom’s support in her career

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed recalls her mom’s support in her career
Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA awards

Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA awards

Deepika Padukone launches her skincare line '82° East'

Deepika Padukone launches her skincare line '82° East'
Vivek Agnihotri reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ poster

Vivek Agnihotri reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ poster

Alia Bhatt discharges from hospital after giving birth to baby girl: See pictures

Alia Bhatt discharges from hospital after giving birth to baby girl: See pictures
Nora Fatehi unite with rapper Nicki Minaj for FIFA 2022 anthem

Nora Fatehi unite with rapper Nicki Minaj for FIFA 2022 anthem
Rabia Anum thanks fans for supporting her brave act

Rabia Anum thanks fans for supporting her brave act

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' writer Nasir Adeeb receives offer from Bollywood

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' writer Nasir Adeeb receives offer from Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to pick up pace on Day 5

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to pick up pace on Day 5
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 5

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 5
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 5

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 5
Priyanka Chopra experiences multiple emotions as she meets girls fighting for their education

Priyanka Chopra experiences multiple emotions as she meets girls fighting for their education