Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero'

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday

Akshay Kumar is all set to make a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero, reports.

The sources revealed: “The film is titled An Action Hero – how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi cinema’s original action hero- Akshay Kumar.”

As per the sources, Kumar has already shot a significant scene in the film that will bring a major change in Khurrana’s character and outlook. This film is going to mark as the first ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Ayushmann.

Previously, the Dream Girl actor revealed the poster of the forthcoming action film with a caption: “Pahata Poster or nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting to karli, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga?”

An Action Hero’s trailer is slated to release on November 11. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a vital role.



Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana Doctor G recently released in theatres on November 14 alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film received positive feedbacks from the fans and critics. He will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday which is set to release on June 29, 2023, reports PinkVilla.