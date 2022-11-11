Govt assures NA of including finality of prophethood oath in marriage certificate

A representational image of a couple holding hands. — Unsplash

Oath to be included on pattern of NADRA, passport forms.

Matter referred to standing committee of house for further action.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Sajjad makes announcement.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government assured lawmakers that it will include the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the marriage certificate form in Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport forms, The News reported Friday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Sajjad gave the assurance while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Muhammad Jamaluddin, Salahuddin, Aliya Kamran and others on the non-inclusion of the oath of the finality of the prophethood [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form.



The matter was referred to the standing committee of the house for further action. It was also observed by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf that the legislation should be done for the inclusion of the oath.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz said Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to the country.

“The PTI leadership staged a sit-in in the federal capital in 2014 due to which the visit of the Chinese president to Pakistan was cancelled,” he said, adding that the government will ensure that no visit of any internationally important personality to the country was cancelled.



He appealed to the federal government to ensure smooth movement of the general public, which was being hampered by a political party with the complete support of the Punjab government.

Drawing the house’s attention towards the closure of roads by the PTI activists, Riaz said hooliganism in the name of a long march was continuing in Pakistan under the direct supervision of the Punjab police. He demanded the federal government uphold law and order in the country.

Federal Minister Javed Latif said Khan was playing with the country’s integrity.

“In the past, while in government, he played with the economy, foreign policy and internal policy."

He warned that the government will not tolerate any extreme measures taken against the national interest. Javed questioned as to what kind of protest and agitation the PTI leadership was doing. “They are saying that their protest will be between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and it will continue till the end of this month,” he said.

JI member Maulana Akbar Chitrali welcomed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement that the State Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) would withdraw their appeals filed with the Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court’s verdict on the interest-based system in the country.

He said the government should force private banks to withdraw their appeals against the Shariat Court’s decision. Meanwhile, the speaker announced that the majority of PTI MNAs had nominated Afzal Khan Dhandla as their parliamentary leader in the House.