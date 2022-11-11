Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri' 3

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Hera Pheri' 3

Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3, confirmed by actor Paresh Rawal.

Akshay Kumar stepped away from the movie as the script was not ‘clear.’ He has also left the sequels of Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana due to similar reasons.



Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter to confirm the presence of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

Netizens have given mixed reactions to the news but most of them are highly disappointed due to absence of Akshay Kumar.

Hera Pheri was a romantic comedy helmed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty in prodigal roles. It was a huge success and even after years, it is alive in the form of memes.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Freddy is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. He also have Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the making. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 but the lead actress is not confirmed yet.