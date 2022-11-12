 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are over cloud nine after the arrival of their baby girl today.

Bipasha shared a joint statement on Instagram, revealing the little princess’ name. They also shared the first glimpse of the little one.

The power couple's hands holding two tiny feet. They revealed that they have named their daughter 'Devi Basu Singh Grover'. 

"12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan."

Also added the caption of the Instagram post, "Blessed."

Bollywood celebrities were quick to send their love and well wishes to the happy couple.

Sonam Kapoor wrote "Congratulations darling Bipasha what a lovely name."

"Welcome to this world little one Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings" added Dia Mirza Rekhi.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel  @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial


