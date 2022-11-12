Chilean director Sebastian Lelio tackling fanaticism with new film ‘The Wonder’

Paris: Sebastian Lelio won an Oscar and helped change Chile´s laws on gender identity with one of his films. Now he is tackling the menace of fanaticism and disinformation with the help of Hollywood´s hottest young star, Florence Pugh.



Lelio gained international renown in 2017 for "A Fantastic Woman" about a transgender waitress dealing with the fall-out of her boyfriend´s death.

Not only did it win the Oscar for best foreign language film, but it sparked a debate that helped change the law in his native Chile, allowing people to legally change their gender.

His new film, "The Wonder", which launches on Netflix on November 16, is no less topical, despite being set in 19th century Ireland.

It stars Pugh -- the British actor who is in huge demand following star-making turns in "Black Widow", "Midsommar" and "Don´t Worry Darling" -- as a nurse caring for a young girl who claims she can survive without food.

"It´s a film where rationality confronts fanaticism," the director told AFP. "But, at its core, it´s not about religion, it´s about people claiming to have found the truth and twisting reality to fit their beliefs.

"They make political use of this story, and that´s something very current today in the era of ´fake news´," Lelio added.

"With the internet, millions of people can fall into the trap of stupid beliefs... or fascination with fascism, which is an effective use of storytelling." (AFP)