Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application

Akshay Kumar shared in a recent interview that he will be applying very soon for an Indian passport application as the actor possesses a Canadian passport at the moment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay has a Canadian passport and is often criticized as ‘Canadian Kumar’ on social media for his Canadian citizenship. The actor shared three years ago that he will apply for an Indian passport soon.

Three years later, Akshay shared that he had planned to apply for an Indian passport but his plans got postponed due to the pandemic. However, he intends to apply 'very soon' this time.

Akshay said, "Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya."

He further added, "Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu.