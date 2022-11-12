 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar says he will be applying very soon for Indian passport application
Akshay Kumar says he will be applying 'very soon' for Indian passport application

Akshay Kumar shared in a recent interview that he will be applying very soon for an Indian passport application as the actor possesses a Canadian passport at the moment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay has a Canadian passport and is often criticized as ‘Canadian Kumar’ on social media for his Canadian citizenship. The actor shared three years ago that he will apply for an Indian passport soon.

Three years later, Akshay shared that he had planned to apply for an Indian passport but his plans got postponed due to the pandemic. However, he intends to apply 'very soon' this time.

Akshay said, "Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya."

He further added, "Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection
Akshay Kumar says he is fed up with being criticized for working too much

Akshay Kumar says he is fed up with being criticized for working too much
Akshay Kumar says son Aarav is not interested in films

Akshay Kumar says son Aarav is not interested in films
Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside
Divyenndu talks about how co-stars make your work better or worse

Divyenndu talks about how co-stars make your work better or worse

‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods
Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3
Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’

Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’
New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7