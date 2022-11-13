 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. — Reuters
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. — Reuters

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan says he wants "dignified” ties with US.
  • He says alleged "US conspiracy" behind his ouster "was over".
  • He blames "governments more than US for master-slave relationship".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has signalled the desire to mend ties with the United States through cooperation with Washington in the future, despite maintaining the stance of a "US conspiracy" behind his ouster as the prime minister, Financial Times reported. 

The PTI chairman was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence by the then-opposition on April 9 — becoming the first premier to be removed through the move.  Khan — who says America treats Pakistan as a "slave" — blamed PM Shehbaz Sharif and the US for his ouster, however, both deny the claims.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Khan said that "he no longer blamed the US" and wants "dignified” ties with the country if he comes back to power.

Referring to the alleged conspiracy, Khan said that "it was over".

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States," he said.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US," the publication quoted the former premier as saying.

Following a rise in popularity due in part to his anti-American rhetoric, many observers now predict that Khan and PTI might witness success in the next general elections due to be held next year.

Khan is leading a much-touted anti-government march with convoys from different cities of Pakistan moving towards Islamabad, and is insistent on "not returning until targets are achieved". The PTI chief demands a date for the general elections ahead of the due time. 

The long march was halted last week as it faced an unfortunate delay after the former premier was targetted in an attempted assassination attack in Wazirabad.

More From Pakistan:

ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism

ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism
PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today

PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today
Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing

Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing
IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets

IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets
President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides

President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats
Cyber scam: Victims stripped of billions in car, housing loan fraud

Cyber scam: Victims stripped of billions in car, housing loan fraud
Post-mortem report handed to Arshad Sharif’s mother mentions torture

Post-mortem report handed to Arshad Sharif’s mother mentions torture
Health issues force PM Shehbaz to prolong stay in London

Health issues force PM Shehbaz to prolong stay in London
Court to indict Shahbaz Gill, Ammad Yousuf in sedition case on November 22

Court to indict Shahbaz Gill, Ammad Yousuf in sedition case on November 22
US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK

US calls on India to restore elections, political rights in IIOJK