Sunday Nov 13 2022
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Groundmen cover the pitch area as rain delays the game between England and Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 26. — AFP
  • Chances of rain have dropped in Melbourne. 
  • Melbourne will remain party cloudy today.
  • Pakistan and England will play final of the ICC Men's T20 WC. 

It's good and encouraging news for cricket fans coming from Melbourne — the venue for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 

The Pakistan and England teams will hit the ground for the final showdown of the mega cricket event at 1pm PST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today (Sunday). 

Following a heavy downpour last night, Melbourne's sky is clear with dark clouds dispersed. It's a sunny day now. However, intermittent showers are likely during the finale of the short-format tournament between Pakistan and England.

According to the weather forecast, the chances of showers have dropped from 95% to 46% in the city today. The chances of showers dropped to 41% at 7pm and 44% at 8pm. Melbourne will have increased chances — 53% to 65% — of rain from 9pm to 11pm today. 

The toss for today's highly-anticipated final between has been rescheduled and will be held at 12:30pm instead of 12:22pm as per the new timetable.

The toss has been moved eight minutes earlier due to a musical show at the MCG after the toss. Moreover, a fireworks display after the champions are decided is also on the schedule.

