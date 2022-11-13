 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Justin, Hailey Bieber step out for coffee date one day after Takeoff’s funeral

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted leaving a local coffee place on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

The star couple made stylish appearances on coffee date just a day after the STAY singer, 28, delivered an emotional performance at late rapper Takeoff's Celebration of Life memorial service in Atlanta on Friday.

The Baby singer opted for a casual look. He wore a long black shirt, paired with a thick, gray hooded sweatshirt.

The singer donned a pair of white pants and added classic Nike sneakers with the trademark black logo on the sides.

Donning the perfect winter look, Justin paired a black, printed puffer jacket and added a vibrant red bucket hat on top of his locks.

The Stuck With U singer walked closely next to his as he looked through his phone as the two quickly walked back to their parked car on the side of the street.

The supermodel, on the other hand, flaunted her glam in a plain, black cropped top, flashing her toned midriff.

She wore a pair of classic blue jeans and added a thin, black belt. The Rhode founder paired a dark navy Martine Rose bomber jacket and accessorized her look with a pair of black, oval-shaped sunglasses along with gold, square-shaped earrings. 

