Princess Diana’s butler slams ‘The Crown’ for making her look ‘foolish’

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell is the latest to slam Netflix’s royal drama The Crown for its depiction of the late Princess of Wales.



Talking to The Sun about season five of The Crown, which premiered on the streaming platform on November 9, 2022, Burrell slammed the show for making the late Princess of Wales look ‘foolish and vacuous.’

As per Burrell: “The Crown is an American TV show. They have made Diana look foolish, and vacuous. This is not the Diana I knew.”

Burrell also called Netflix out for its depiction of two women, Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth, who aren’t here to defend themselves against their portrayal in the show.

“You can’t mess with the Queen and Diana, two women who have passed. It is upsetting and cruel,” he said.