Sunday Nov 13 2022
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Martin Freeman revealed the upcoming Disney+ series of Secret Invasion is unlike anything Marvel has done before.

During an interview with Digital Spy, the Fargo actor shared, "It feels pretty different to stuff I've seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn't be that able to describe. Again, I've not seen it. I've not even read all of it.

"The bits I've read do feel different, I guess: Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment."

As for the tone? Freeman revealed that it's "pretty dark", both "figuratively and literally."

The 51-year-old added, "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky," he continued. "Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling and the amount of people crossing over with each other."

The much-anticipated Secret Invasion is expected to stream in 2023, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They initially met in 2019's Captain Marvel. 

