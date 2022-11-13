Ranveer Singh recalls once a big producer set his dog on him for fun

Ranveer Singh had a tough struggling phase in his early career, as he revealed once a late prominent producer called him for a meeting and set lose his dog on him at a party for fun.

According to Deadline, the Bajirao Mastani star was in a conversation at Marrakech International Film Festival, where the actor also revealed his brushes with the casting couch.

"This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said, 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy.' I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now."

The Filmfare award winner also revealed his naivety in his first film, Band Baaja Baarat set.

"My co-actor, the beautiful Anushka Sharma, had done one feature, and she held my hand through that entire process. I was so basic that in a talking scene on the first day, there was a person standing there holding the boom mike, and I'm looking at Anushka, saying, "Is this guy going to stand there like that the whole time?'" he recounted.