Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter's sudden death left his son in legal problems as he reportedly 'died without a will leaving the State of California to decide who inherits his estate.

Aaron, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday, November 5.

Family sources told TMZ that Aaron 'was advised by his attorney to make a will', especially because he had a child who depended on him.

However, in most states when a single person dies without a will and leaves a child behind, the child inherits the parent's estate.

A source told TMZ Aaron was 'not in a good place financially when he died', while his house was recently put on the market.

The publication were also told that due to the drama between Aaron and his fiancée Melanie Martin, the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services got involved and had 11-month-old Prince removed from their home and has been living with Melanie's mother since September.

Carter had split from fiancée Martin just one week after they welcomed their first child together

The release of Aaron Carter's memoir has been temporarily postponed following backlash from the late star's management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff, who slammed it as a 'heartless money grab.'

The memoir, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life, was slated for a November 15 release, which was 10 days after he was found dead at his home at the age of 34.