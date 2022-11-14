 
pakistan
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Accountability court exempts Ishaq Dar from in-person appearance in assets beyond means case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Twitter/@business/File
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Twitter/@business/File

  • Accountability court adjourns hearing till November.
  • FinMin Ishaq Dar files three pleas.
  • Dar has also asked court to acquit him.

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Monday exempted Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar from personal appearance in an assets beyond means case.

Dar, who was personally present in the court of Judge Mohammad Basheer, submitted three pleas, including the one pertaining to exemption, through his legal counsel.

The other two included the detachment of assets and acquittal. The court, however, accepted the exemption plea and asked the lawyer to present his arguments for the others during the next hearing.

The judge then adjourned the hearing till November 16.

In December 2017, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a case against the minister for finance and revenue, accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the PML-N leader was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had also been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings — but in October, the court suspended his arrest warrants after he appeared before it.

The self-exiled PML-N leader was residing in London for five years and after the formation of the coalition government, he came back to the country to take charge as the finance czar.

Not only that, but he also took oath as the senator recently despite being elected on a technocrat seat in the Senate election on March 3, 2018.

Since his arrival, Dar has been persistent about fixing Pakistan's economy, bringing down the dollar's value against the rupee, and blaming the PTI-led government for the country's worsening situation.

More From Pakistan:

Rana Sanaullah to be discharged today after getting pacemaker

Rana Sanaullah to be discharged today after getting pacemaker
Govt, PTI squabble over postponement of Saudi Crown Prince MBS' visit to Pakistan

Govt, PTI squabble over postponement of Saudi Crown Prince MBS' visit to Pakistan
Envoy calls on Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs to act as catalysts for growth

Envoy calls on Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs to act as catalysts for growth

FC soldier martyred, two sustain bullets in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

FC soldier martyred, two sustain bullets in cross-border attack from Afghanistan
Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington

Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington
ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism

ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism
PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today

PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today
Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing

Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing
IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets

IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets
President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides

President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats