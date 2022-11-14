King Charles’ new portrait revealed on 74th birthday by Buckingham Palace

King Charles III celebrated his 74th birthday today on Nov. 14. Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the monarch in honor of his first birthday since he acceded to the throne in September.

The striking portrait shows the monarch leaning back against an ancient oak tree and dressed in a tweed jacket, tie and trousers, and holding a wooden walking stick.





The Palace also announced that the King has official taken the role of The Ranger of Windsor Great Park, a post previously held by his late father, Prince Philip.

The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest landed estates.

Having spent Sunday leading the nation and the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, King Charles is expected to celebrate his birthday privately, with no official engagements announced.