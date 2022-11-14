PIMS shares more details of Arshad Sharif's autopsy in report

 
Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. — Twitter
  • Arshad's autopsy report to be presented in IHC tomorrow.
  • PIMS mentions several wounds and marks on journalist's body in its report.
  • Hospital says report's details have been shared with police and family.

ISLAMABAD: A day before the post-mortem report of slain journalist Arshad Sharif will be presented in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), more details regarding the report have surfaced on Monday.

Arshad was killed by the Kenyan Police in a case of "mistaken identity" on October 24. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah maintains that the journalist was killed in a "targeted attack".

Arshad, as per sources at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), had 12 marks on his body. There was a dark black mark around his left eyes. The journalist had a wound on the right side of his neck, while the right side of his chest also had marks of a wound. There was also an injury's mark on the upper side of his back.

As per the autopsy report, dark black marks were visible around the wound on Arshad's back. Four nails were missing from his right hand, while the right ankle also had marks of friction. There was no bone on the skull's left side, while the brain's left part was also affected. The journalist's third rib was fractured and left lung was also impacted.

The report also mentioned that there were blood clots in the nails of Arshad's two fingers from his left hand. The bullet had affected the journalist's brains and lungs. His left hand's index finger also had a wound.

The sources at PIMS shared that they received the Kenyan post-mortem report after completing their own. The report which arrived from Kenya mentioned taking samples of Arshad's blood and liver.

PIMS sources stated that the post-mortem has been updated with the journalist's X-ray and CT Scan report, while additional details regarding the autopsy have been provided to the police and Arshad's family. Another seven-page report has also been included with the post-mortem report.

According to family sources, FIA's (Federal Investigation Agency) Senior Director Ather Waheed met the slain journalist's family in Islamabad and handed over Sharif’s post-mortem report — prepared by PIMS doctors — to them.

