Ranveer Singh calls cinema a ‘unifying’ force

Ranveer Singh received Etoile d'or Award at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival. He got the honour to represent Indian cinema globally.

Ranveer is exhilarated to receive love and recognition in Morocco. He took to his Instagram to share the big achievement and captioned it, "Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!"





He further added, "Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d'or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival."

Previously, the festival have honoured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.