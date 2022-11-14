Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt

Ashley Roberts cut a chic figure in an eye-catching suit as she departed the Heart FM radio studios in London on Monday morning.

The former Pussycat Doll, 41, looked absolutely gorgeous as she showed off her sense of style in a tartan two-piece ensemble, complete with a midi skirt and cropped blazer.

Ashley added more glam to her look she layered a black, longline coat over her shoulders, elevating her height with a pair of gold heels, and looked stunning as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The star elevated her height with gold heels that added more edge to her classic ensemble.

In photos shared on DailyMail, the beauty was seen wearing matching cat-eye framed sunglasses and a Balenciaga Hourglass handbag that she clutched by her side.

Her bright blonde locks were pulled away into a loose ponytail, while two sections were left down to frame her face.