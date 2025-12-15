Cardi B issues warning to fans as she gears up for 'Drama Tour'

Cardi B gives rare peek into her preparation for tour after giving birth

Cardi B takes no days off as she is back at the gym working to get her strength up, only a little while after giving birth to her fourth baby.

The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram and shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill in a black abaya and matching headscarf, keeping up with the theme of her show in Saudi Arabia.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker warned fans to book their tickets as fast as they can, writing, “I told y’all imma be getting ready for tour! Anytime! ANY PLACE. Y’all got y’all tickets?”

Cardi continued, “We’re in [Saudi] Arabia, baby, I told ya. I told y’all after I give birth, I’m getting ready for the Little Miss Drama tour — and it’s two months away.”

The Please Me songstress went on to answer her most frequently asked question at the moment, “‘Cardi, how did you lose all the weight after the baby?’” Saying, “I’ll tell you how I did it: Stress! It is Christmas, it is Kwanzaa, it is Hanukkah [and] get your tickets now because in January don’t be hitting me up, like, ‘Cardi, there’s no tickets left.’”

The R&B star is heading out for a tour just months after she welcomed her son with boyfriend Stefon Diggs in November.

The baby’s arrival seemed to signify a new beginning for the WAP singer, who shared that the new addition to her family inspired her to strive to become the “best” version of herself.