 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Netflix to produce The Chronicles of Narnia
Netflix to produce 'The Chronicles of Narnia' 

Netflix is looking to team up with Greta Gerwig to direct The Chronicles of Narnia.

In 2018 the C.S. Lewis Company partnered up with Netflix in a multi-year deal to produce movies based on best-selling books. 

A year later, the steaming service announced that Matthew Alrich has boarded the franchise as a "creative architect" to oversee all creative development.

According to What's on Netflix, after talking to various directors, Netflix is likely to sign up Greta Gerwig as the director of the first two Narnia movies.

It is expected that Gerwig won't stick to the book order for the movies, however, it is still not confirmed.

Gerwig has her name behind Little Women, Lady Bird, Mistress America, and Frances Ha. She has starred in and directed all of these movies.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles
Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split

Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split
Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond

Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond
Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report

Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report
Will Smith’s co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars’ incident

Will Smith’s co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars’ incident
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her airport look glam with black coat and knee-high boots

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her airport look glam with black coat and knee-high boots
BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon

BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon
Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt

Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt
The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’
Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron
Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’

Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’